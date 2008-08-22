Yakima Will Host Gregoire- Rossi Debate

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Governor Christine Gregoire and gubernatorial candidate Dino Rossi have agreed to a debate in Yakima on October 1st.

It will be held at the Capitol Theater, the site of their largest debate during the 2004 governor's race. It is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature questions from a panel of journalists, as well as audience members.

Tickets for the event will be free, but it has not been decided how they will be distributed.

Organizers say the debate will also highlight Yakima's recent economic resurgence.