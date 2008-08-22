More Than 200,000 Pounds of Hot Pockets Recalled

The Nestle Corporation has issued a recall for about 215,000 pounds of Hot Pockets because they may contain "foreign materials".

The USDA did not elaborate as to what the foreign materials were.

The recall only involves the 54-ounce, 12-pack cartons of "Hot Pockets Pepperoni Pizza" brand stuffed sandwiches.

Printed on the side of each carton is the ID number: 815744614D. They also have a "best before" date of January 2010.

The Nestle Company issued the recall after receiving several customer complaints, however, no one reported becoming sick.