Sept 20th - Outlaw Lawn Dragsters - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Goldendale

Sept 20th - Outlaw Lawn Dragsters

Watch the fun as customized motorized garden mowers race 60 mph for 100 feet. For information, call Lisa at 208-278-5283 or visit www.outlawlawndragsters.com.
