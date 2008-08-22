Obama Focuses On McCain's Housing Comment

(AP) - Barack Obama says his Republican rival is rich

and out of touch, at a time when many Americans are struggling

financially.

Obama was on CBS' "The Early Show" this morning, talking about

his new political ad. In it, he highlights how John McCain didn't

seem to know how many homes he owned when asked in an interview.

The issue arose this week, when McCain told the interviewer he'd

have his staff look into the matter.

Within hours, the Obama campaign launched a national TV ad and a

series of campaign stops aimed at portraying McCain as wealthy and

out of step with many voters.

The McCain camp has countered by pointing out that Obama got his

1.6 million-dollar mansion with help from a Chicago businessman

who's been convicted in a corruption scandal.

