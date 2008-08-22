EXCLUSIVE: Charting the final Unlimited Hydroplane race at Seafair

EXCLUSIVE: Charting the final Unlimited Hydroplane race at SeafairPosted: Updated:
U-37 Schumacher Racing says it's committed to the sport and will continue racing
Official News Release: U-37 Schumacher Racing says it's committed to the sport and will continue racing
Following an exhaustive and futile protest put before their sanctioning organization, the American Boat Racing Association, hydroplane owners Billy and Jane Schumacher announced they are committed to the sport and will continue racing. They're also urging more structure and improved checks and balances in the way the races are run.
SAN DIEGO 2008: U-37 Beacon Plumbing confirms they will race in San Diego
SAN DIEGO 2008: U-37 Beacon Plumbing confirms they will race in San Diego
The U-37 Beacon Plumbing owned by Billy and Jane Schumacher has now committed to attending the final race of the season.
Billy Schumacher on KIRO-TV: "If that decision stands, Bye Bye."
Billy Schumacher on KIRO-TV: "If that decision stands, Bye Bye."
KIRO-TV replayed the final heat from Seafair for both Chief Referee Mike Noonan and U-37 Beacon Plumbing owners Billy and Jane Schumacher. Noonan stands by the penalty call. The Schumachers disagree.
SEATTLE 2008: U-37 Beacon Plumbing team files formal appeal of penalty
SEATTLE 2008: U-37 Beacon Plumbing team files formal appeal of penalty
After being penalized for being off-plane and having the Chevrolet Cup win taken away from Jean Theoret and Schumacher Racing, the team has filed a formal appeal. However, ABRA has certified Villwock as the official winner.
Seafair results will stand: Dave Villwock and U-1 Elam are officially the winner
Seafair results will stand: Dave Villwock and U-1 Elam are officially the winner
In reviewing the rules, however, the ABRA board determined that the off plane ruling made by Chief Referee Mike Noonan was a "judgment call" and therefore not reviewable. Therefore, the appeal was deemed "invalid" and returned to the U-37 team.