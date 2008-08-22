Assistant State Treasurer Campaigns in Pasco.

PASCO, Wash. - It's going to be a close race for the office that manages the state's cash and sells it's bonds, State Treasurer.

Allan Martin is currently ahead according to the latest counts.

Martin held a fundraising breakfast this morning at McGills restaurant in Pasco. He is currently the Assistant State Treasurer which he says is working to his advantage.

"I think we're going to continue to be a little bit ahead, we're proud of that. We're working really hard. We have nearly 25,000 miles on our pickup traveling this state and I think that's paying off," said Martin.

Right now, Martin is leading with 44% of the votes, while his opponent Democratic Representative Jim McIntire has 39%.

Both will be on the ballot in the general election.

