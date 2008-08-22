Sec. of State Sam Reed Answers Same-Party Ballot Concerns.

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Secretary of State Sam Reed says voters win, despite arguments about the Top Two Primary.

The Secretary predicts there will be several instances where two candidates from the same party will be running against each other in the general election.



This has some party members upset, especially if their party is the one that's not on the ballot for a particular race come November.

"I think it is a good service because it is a real choice with real viable candidates, rather than one who is obviously going to be elected and another one who is obviously not going to be elected," said Reed.

Reed says candidates running against each other in the general election will now have to really stand out against there opponent to win, especially when political parties are the same.