7-Game Losing Streak Posted: Friday, August 22, 2008 5:46 PM EDT Updated: Friday, August 22, 2008 5:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - The Mariners are trying to break a seven-game

losing streak as they take on Oakland again tonight at Safeco

Field.

Ryan Feierabend (FEER'-bend) starts for Seattle and Gio (jee-oh)

Gonzalez for the A's.

The M's were shut out last night 2-0. Ichiro Suzuki had three

hits in the loss. Seattle starter Ryan Rowland-Smith pitched seven

innings, allowing only four hits and striking out six.

