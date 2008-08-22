West Valley School District May Be Expanding

YAKIMA, Wa.- The West Valley community is continuously growing and it's because of new homes that schools don't have enough space for their own students.

"We need to figure out a way to alleviate the overcrowding," said Tom Fleming, the assistant superintendent for West Valley School District.

This is why the new West Valley High School is being built.... to fix this problem. Over the past three years, West Valley elementary schools have seen more than 250 new students.

"To grow almost a full elementary school is very unusual," said Fleming.

The number of middle school and high school students are growing too. Realtors say families often move to West Valley for its schools.

"People come in and say we're looking to move and we want to be in the west valley school district," said Chris Pauling, a broker for Prudential Almon Realty.

The school district leaders proposed a $28,000,000 bond to expand Apple Valley and Summitview Elementary as the next step. If the bond is approved, homeowners would pay 22 cents for every $1,000 their home is worth.

"That's one of the only ways we can accommodate the growth we're seeing," said Fleming.

If the proposal is passed, students will use the old West Valley High School until the two elementary schools are rebuilt. The new high school is expected to be ready by next August.