American Medical Response Supports EMS Levy

YAKIMA, Wa.- Companies like American Medical Response say they don't mind that the EMS levy will be on the February ballot.

The levy will put a paramedic on each Yakima fire truck. AMR's general manager says they're in support of the levy. He believes having more paramedics at the scene will help keep more people safe in Yakima, regardless of who's performing the medical care.

"We're committed to working together...and training opportunities that actually would enhance the skills of both our teams of paramedics," said AMR General Manager Rod Chandler.

The general manager says EMS fire personnel would focus more on immediate on-the-scene care and AMR and other paramedics will still be called in to help treat and transport patients to hospitals.