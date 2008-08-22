More Ballots Counted From Top Two Primary

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Elections were just a few days ago, and county staff all over the state are still counting ballots. However, not much has changed since the initial counts.

Benton and Franklin counties have been updating the results on their web site as they tally up the votes. So far, none of the candidates in Benton or Franklin County have changed, and there have been no major upsets. Benton County auditor Bobbie Gagner, says, "So, I don't anticipate any change in percent rates, just a change in the votes allocated to each candidate."

Gagner says she expects all Benton County ballots will be counted by next Monday or Tuesday. All votes from every county must be counted and finalized by September third, when they're certified, and sent to the state.

Also, voter turnout was much lower than many people expected. The Benton County auditor expected a 60% turnout, but there was only a 40-45% turnout in the county. Secretary of State Sam Reed says turnout was better on the west side of the state than on the east side.

