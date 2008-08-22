Many People Thinking of Ways To Reduce Power Bills This Winter

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Heating companies in our area say they've seen many people checking out wood and pellet stoves to stay warm.

But others say permits to collect firewood are hard to get. Staff at Dayco in Kennewick say in the Tri-Cities the most effective ways to save is to use an electric furnace with a heat pump or dual fuel.

If your fireplace runs with propane, then the heat pump is a good option. And if you use natural gas, the dual fuel would be the most cost effective.

Something a lot of people are also looking into is using both to save even more.

"That allows your heat pump to save you money during the optimal times of the year, and when you need it in the freezing temperatures the gas furnace will keep you warm, you get the best of both worlds that way," said Ken Day, with Dayco in Kennewick.

Either with the heat pump or a dual fuel, staff at Dayco say you can save up to 40% on your heating bill. That depends on the size of your house and how much heat it takes to warm up your area.

Staff at Dayco say if you get really cold, you can also try a heat pump with a gas fireplace.