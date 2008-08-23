Boy Scouts rescued off Yakima River in Wash.

Associated Press - August 23, 2008 11:35 AM ET

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office swift water rescue team came to the aid of a Boy Scout troop stranded on the Cle Elum River.

The rescue was made Thursday afternoon. Undersheriff Clayton Myers says the troop, ranging in age from 14 to 17, was from Puyallup and Spanaway.

Myers says the scouts were scattered over a half-mile area - on the shore, in log jams and on an island.

One boy suffered from an ankle injury, while several others had mild hypothermia. The scouts lost some rafts and gear.

Myers says the Pioneer Valley Adventure Club was on a 4-day trip building homemade rafts to float the Yakima River from Lake Easton to Roza Dam, camping as they went. He says when the group reached below Cle Elum, it began getting stuck in log jams, capsizing several of the rafts.

The teens were taken to Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum, Wash., to take showers and spend the night.

Information from: Daily Record, http://www.kvnews.com

