Prosser, Wash., man pleads guilty in firearms case

Associated Press - August 23, 2008 1:45 PM ET

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A Prosser man has received a 60-day sentence after pleading guilty in Benton County Superior Court to alien in possession of a firearm.

Twenty-3-year-old Armando Rodriguez received credit for having served the time.

Rodriguez admitted Thursday he had no right to use a .22 caliber rifle when he fired over the heads of 2 armed teens he believed were trying to steal his car.

Court documents say prosecutors reduced the charge from second-degree assault in a plea deal with Rodriguez because he worked with sheriff's deputies after the shooting and helped retrieve the rifle, which he initially gave to his brother to hide.

The shooting occurred about midnight on June 15.

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.