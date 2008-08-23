Heavy Lifting Championship comes to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Several body builders came to the Tri-Cities today to pump some iron.

The Washington State Bench Press and Dead Lift Championship was held at StarFit gym in Kennewick.

Heavy lifters from all over the Northwest have been training for the last eight weeks. The avearge lifting weight was around 400 lbs.



Ryan Kennelly, who holds the world record for bench pressing lifted more than a 1,000 lbs. He has competed in competitions all over the world.

"Basically I've mastered it, like I said I'm the Michael Jordan of bench pressing, the Tiger Woods and so fourth and obviously I'm the best because i have the all time biggest bench in the world right now at 1,074 lbs," said Kennelly.



Kennelly has been bench pressing for the last 15 years and believes heavy lifting is a change of lifestyle and a total commitment. He lifts about four times a week for only an hour and follows a strict diet. He eats about 3,000 calories a day and no carbs while training.



