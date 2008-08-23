Operation Thank You Sends Care Packages to Soldiers Posted: Saturday, August 23, 2008 9:05 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2008 3:49 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

KENNEWICK, Wash-- For a soldier overseas, life can be tough when you have to go without your favorite American food.



Operation Thank You wants to make sure local soldiers are getting everything they need. Local volunteers filled 141 boxes for soldiers stationed in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Korea.



Among the several items were girl scout cookies, peanut butter, and flip-flops.



The coordinator of the program says the showers can be unbearable so they like to give each soldier flip-flops.



Over the last four years, operation thank you has sent out 950 boxes.



"It's such an honor to know they're all hero's and we love everyone of them," said Norma Nunamaker, Operation Thank You.



Inside the boxes are pre-addressed postcards so they can respond to Operation Thank You and tell them how they are doing.



Operation Thank You raises money through yard sales and selling magnets.