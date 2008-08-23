Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Hospitalized - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Hospitalized

YAKIMA, Wash.--An early morning argument escalates into a shooting.  One man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg.  Police say two groups were arguing in a parking lot in the 100 block of South First Street in Yakima around 2 am.  One group tried to leave when someone opened fire, injuring a 38-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Regional Hospital.  Officers say the injury is not life-threatening.  Witnesses describe the suspect as a hispanic man, approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall with a thin build.  He was wearing dark shorts, a black hat and a black shirt.

Anyone with information should call Yakima Police.

