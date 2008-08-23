IQ Academy Brings Online Education to Washington

YAKIMA, Wash.--Imagine your student taking classes in math, science, and english this fall, all without ever leaving the house.

That's the kind of learning experience IQ Academy is bringing to Washington this fall. IQ Academy is a state-funded public school, meaning it is tuition-free. Students in grades seven through twelve can enroll. Students can take all their classes at home, or just take a class that is not offered at their local school.

This is IQ Academy's first year in Washington. They already teach kids in Wisconsin, Arizona, Minnesota and Kansas. IQ administrator Jerron Tillis says the online program is flexible, giving students more control.

"They do have support," said Tillis. "If they need some help and they feel like they may be lacking in an area, they can always contact an academic advisor or their teacher directly."



IQ Academy has approximately 170 kids enrolled so far. Students can take all their standard classes, plus electives in technology and foreign languages. The academy also offers advanced placement classes where students can get a head start on college.

Classes start September 3. The Academy is still accepting applications.

