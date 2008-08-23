Community Days Return to Tieton

TIETON, Wash.--Tieton Community Days return to after a year off. The fair was a tradition until last year, when it had to be canceled due to a lack of volunteer support. But locals worked hard to bring community days back, and it shows. The fair had strong attendance all day, with a parade this morning and a dancing horse contest this afternoon. The event attracted people from all over the region.

"I've had people today stop me from Yakima and say what a wonderful thing this is," said Staci Fordahl. "They're glad that they came."

Fordahl said that they have been overwhelmed by donations. Highlands High School students also helped run the event. Community Days wrapped up Saturday night with some musical performances.