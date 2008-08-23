Hot Shots Three-on-Three Tournament Returns to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.--Basketball stopped traffic in Yakima this weekend. Several blocks of Yakima Avenue are closed or the Hot Shots Three-on-Three Tournament this weekend. Hundreds of hoopsters pounded the pavement in pursuit of glory. The tournament is in its sixth year, and had its biggest turnout yet. Nearly 300 teams battled on 22 courts.

Players and fans of all ages flock to the tournament to see some hoops. Frank Dearmon and his team, The Fab Four, came all the way from Tacoma. He said the experience is worth the trip.

"We really like the atmosphere here and the environment here," said Dearmon. "People here are great."



"It brings all aspects of the community here," said Rich Austin, Hot Shots Tournament Director. "You have people from up and down the Valley. It's one of the few events that brings everybody together."

Organizers have been preparing for the tournament for almost a year. New this year is a free throw shooting contest. Organizers are thinking about adding a sportsmanship award in 2009.