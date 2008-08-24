2 Wash. quakes recorded

Associated Press - August 24, 2008 4:25 PM ET

SEATTLE (AP) - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports two small earthquakes occurred north of Ashford, Wash., in Pierce County.

No injuries or damage were reported from the quakes on Saturday afternoon.

The first quake, which had a magnitude of 1.9, occurred at 2:03:20 p.m. about seven miles northeast of Ashford. The depth was 5.9 miles.

The second quake, which had a magnitude of 2.6, occurred at 2:05:57 p.m. about eight miles north of Ashford. It had a depth of 4.3 miles.

The University of Washington-based seismic network operates seismograph stations and locates earthquakes in Washington and Oregon.

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/

