Open House at Zillah Lakes

ZILLAH, Wash.--While most of the nation is stuck in a housing crisis, Yakima County continues to grow. The Zillah Lakes community is the latest example. Prospective buyers were down at the community to see what Zillah Lakes has to offer. Construction is still going on at many of the 81 homes. Only a few of the finished houses are actually occupied, but builders suspect they will fill up fast.

"Yakima is probably one of the best housing markets in the nation," said Pat Strosahl, one of the people spearheading the Zillah Lakes project. "The interest is very high and we continue to write up new deals as we go."

Final plans for the Zillah Lakes community have more than 600 homes and a golf course. Builders estimate everything will be finished in five to seven years.

