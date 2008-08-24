Family's Driveway Repairs Go Wrong, Construction Company Vanishes

YAKIMA, Wash.--When you make big home improvements, you usually want to make sure they are going to be done right. But when Rose and Mack McConnell hired a local man to redo their driveway, it went all wrong.

The McConnells said they paid Clayton Vickers, Jr. $5600 to work on their driveway a year ago. Their driveway is already cracked and its wall is crooked and unfinished. Rose McConnell said they have tried to get Vickers to come and fix it, but to no avail.

"He kept saying, 'I'm gonna come fix the problem,' " McConnell said. "He's told us that dozens of times and he never did come back."

The McConnells said they recently learned that Vickers' company, C&M Construction, is not a licensed company. They plan to report Vickers to the Department of Labor and Industries. Our efforts to reach Vickers for comment were unsuccessful.