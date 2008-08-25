Are Oil Handling Facilities Prepared for and Oil Spill?

WASHINGTON - State inspectors are looking at whether or not Washington's big oil handling facilities are prepared to deal with an oil spill.

Since June 2008, state inspectors have visited 20 refineries, pipeline companies and oil distribution terminals across the state including the Chevron Pipeline facility in Pasco.



They're checking to see if companies are following the state's new rules requiring a strong preventive maintenance program for their on-site spill response equipment.

The State Ecology Department did find a few problems, but most of them dealt with record-keeping. Officials say overall most companies are prepared or quickly getting up to speed.