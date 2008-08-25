Washington Has 110 Delegates, Alternates At Dem Convention

DENVER (AP) - Washington has sent 110 delegates and alternates
to Denver for the Democratic national convention.
State Party Chairman Dwight Pelz says Democrats are excited
about the selection of Joe Biden for vice president. But former
state Party Chairman Paul Berendt is a Clinton delegate who says
some people are disappointed she wasn't chosen for the VP spot.
One of the delegates for Obama is James Yee of Olympia, the
Muslim former Army chaplain who was wrongly accused of spying at
the Guantanamo Bay prison camp. Yee says Muslims must be engaged in
politics or risk being marginalized.
Another delegate is Dean Ando of Tacoma who was a high school
basketball teammate with Obama in Hawaii. Ando says Obama was
probably the smartest guy on the team.
(with information from Seattle P-I, Times)
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)