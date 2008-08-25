Washington Has 110 Delegates, Alternates At Dem Convention Posted: Monday, August 25, 2008 11:45 AM EDT Updated: Monday, August 25, 2008 11:46 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

DENVER (AP) - Washington has sent 110 delegates and alternates

to Denver for the Democratic national convention.

State Party Chairman Dwight Pelz says Democrats are excited

about the selection of Joe Biden for vice president. But former

state Party Chairman Paul Berendt is a Clinton delegate who says

some people are disappointed she wasn't chosen for the VP spot.

One of the delegates for Obama is James Yee of Olympia, the

Muslim former Army chaplain who was wrongly accused of spying at

the Guantanamo Bay prison camp. Yee says Muslims must be engaged in

politics or risk being marginalized.

Another delegate is Dean Ando of Tacoma who was a high school

basketball teammate with Obama in Hawaii. Ando says Obama was

probably the smartest guy on the team.

(with information from Seattle P-I, Times)



