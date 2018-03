UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Union Gap School started classes Monday and, if construction stays on schedule, it will be the last 'first day of school' there.

A new $15 million dollar school is supposed to be built right next to the existing school on Columbus Street. Construction is expected to begin within the next month or so.

A tentative groundbreaking is scheduled for September 20th.

The Union Gap School, which teaches preschool through 8th grade, has been around since the 1930's.