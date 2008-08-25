A Kennewick Native Delivers Aid to Georgia

BATUMI, Georgia - A Kennewick High School graduate is helping deliver supplies to people in the Republic of Georgia after the recent conflict with Russia.

22-year-old Andrew Fouts is one of 300 aboard the USS McFaul. It's the first U.S. warship to bring aid to the country carrying about 55 tons of food, water and other supplies.

Fouts is a Fire Controlman 2nd class. He monitors the actions and communications of other ships around the McFaul.

Fouts says although he's far from home, he feels it's more important to be where he is.

"There are people out there that are homeless right now, and in shelters. The water is really bad and I think it's a really good thing that we're bringing a lot of water. And all the supplies that we have brought is a lot for children and that's a big thing," said Fouts.

This is Fout's second deployment overseas.