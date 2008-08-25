Local Washington Delegate Attends Democratic National Convention

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Denver.

Washington state has a total of 110 delegates attending the convention, seven of them are from the 4th Congressional District, which includes Yakima and the Tri-Cities.

It's expected the party's big challenge will be to get the hundreds of delegates who supported Hillary Clinton before, to back Barack Obama now.

Brad Taylor from Prosser is a Clinton delegate. He plans to support Obama, and believes most of his colleagues will do the same.

"Of course there's going to be a couple people that are adamant, I mean they really care for their candidate. For the most part we will be unified, there will be unity when we leave here from Denver," said Brad Taylor, National Delegate, 4th District, WA.

Taylor and other delegates will vote on Wednesday. Monday night, Michelle Obama will speak. There's a chance, Senator Ted Kennedy may also make an appearance Monday night.