Cougs Vs. Oklahoma State Saturday in Seattle Posted: Monday, August 25, 2008 5:40 PM EDT Updated: Monday, August 25, 2008 5:40 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Gary Rogers waited behind Josh Swogger and

Alex Brink for his senior year to start for the Washington State

football team. The time comes for Rogers on Saturday when the

Cougars open the season against Oklahoma State in Seattle.

In three previous seasons, Rogers has seen little action. He has

completed just 24 of 52 passes for 244 yards, with three touchdowns

and three interceptions.

Rogers says he'll enjoy running new coach Paul Wulff's no-huddle

offense. He says it's fast-paced and gives him a lot of freedom.



