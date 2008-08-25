Cougs Vs. Oklahoma State Saturday in Seattle

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Gary Rogers waited behind Josh Swogger and
Alex Brink for his senior year to start for the Washington State
football team. The time comes for Rogers on Saturday when the
Cougars open the season against Oklahoma State in Seattle.
In three previous seasons, Rogers has seen little action. He has
completed just 24 of 52 passes for 244 yards, with three touchdowns
and three interceptions.
Rogers says he'll enjoy running new coach Paul Wulff's no-huddle
offense. He says it's fast-paced and gives him a lot of freedom.
