Hasselbeck Still Out Posted: Monday, August 25, 2008 5:44 PM EDT Updated: Monday, August 25, 2008 5:44 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck stayed in

Seattle to rest a tight back while the team plays its third

pre-season game tonight at San Diego.

With Seneca Wallace recovering from a groin injury, No. 3

quarterback Charlie Frye will start. He played the entire game a

week ago against Chicago.

Hasselbeck also could miss the final exhibition game Friday

against Oakland in Seattle. Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren wants to

be certain his No. 1 quarterback is healthy for the season opener

Sept. 7 at Buffalo.

Tonight's game is the last chance for some players to prove

themselves. The Seahawks will release five players tomorrow to trim

the roster to 75.

