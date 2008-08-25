Hasselbeck Still Out

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck stayed in
Seattle to rest a tight back while the team plays its third
pre-season game tonight at San Diego.
With Seneca Wallace recovering from a groin injury, No. 3
quarterback Charlie Frye will start. He played the entire game a
week ago against Chicago.
Hasselbeck also could miss the final exhibition game Friday
against Oakland in Seattle. Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren wants to
be certain his No. 1 quarterback is healthy for the season opener
Sept. 7 at Buffalo.
Tonight's game is the last chance for some players to prove
themselves. The Seahawks will release five players tomorrow to trim
the roster to 75.
