Vicente Diaz Arraigned Monday, Bail Set at $1 Million

YAKIMA, Wash-- Diaz's bail has been set at $1 million. The prosecutor is seeking first degree murder charges.

Diaz was on the run for about a month with law enforcement across the nation looking for him. Officers caught up with him in Modesto, CA where he had family.

Two officers from the Yakima Police Department drove down early last Friday to the Stanislaus County Jail, where Diaz was being held by local authorities. Making it back to Yakima around 7:00 p.m. Friday night Diaz has been held at the Yakima County Jail until his arraignment today.

"I thought maybe he wasn't going to get found. As soon as we got the phone call we were so happy he got caught," said Victor Moya.

The victim's grandchildren both expressed their relief earlier this month, hearing Diaz had been caught. Jennifer Diaz hopes to see her father prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The family told me they plan on attending the trial, set for October 13th to see justice served.