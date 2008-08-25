Selah Jr. High Freshman Help Incoming Students

YAKIMA--Many students struggle during their first year of high school. But ninth graders at Selah Junior High are doing their best to make sure incoming eighth graders fit in. The Selah mentors program is in its second year. Freshman will take several students under their wing for the year. Students know how tough the transition to junior high can be. They want the new kids to know they're not alone.

"It's a new place and you're gonna get lost and not know any of the people here," mentor Taylor Dal Vance said. "You're gonna be afraid and I just really want them to know that this school will really try to help them out."

The students are being trained this week. School starts next week and they will be helping out the eighth graders all year.