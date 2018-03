PASCO, Wash.-- Pasco police are on the lookout for a man accused of robbing a convenience store at gun point.

It happened Saturday night at the Tesoro at Oregon Avenue and East Lewis Street. Police say the man had a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens, wearing sunglasses, a blue bandana over his face, and a black hooded sweatshirt. If you have any information call Pasco police.