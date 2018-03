PASCO, Wash.-- A man accused of killing five people in Pasco in 1987, was back in Court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

Attorneys for Vicente Ruiz want to make sure all statements made by FBI agents were accurate, when he was questioned by Mexican and US authorities.

Attorneys questioned former Pasco detective Henry Montelongo, who met up with Ruiz last June when he was brought to the US from Mexico.