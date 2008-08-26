Compact Fluorescent Lights Should be Recycled Properly

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Many people have switched to compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs) to save energy and money. However, if not recycled properly they could harm the environment.

CFLs actually contain a small amount of mercury, which is toxic to the environment and could also be harmful to small kids.

A Department of Ecology study shows only 20% of fluorescent light bulbs are recycled properly.

Home Depot is now making it easy to recycle your CFLs. They've set up boxes at the customer service centers in both their Richland and Kennewick stores. They'll recycle your old light bulbs for free. Home Depot staff says the safest way to recycle your old light bulbs is to wrap them in newspaper to protect them from getting broken when you bring them in.





