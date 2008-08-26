School Alert Program Keeps Kennewick Kids Safe

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Many schools start this week, and some parents have stayed up worrying about their kids' first day.

If you're worried about safety, there's a program in Kennewick schools that may put your mind at ease. It's called School Alert. Basically, the Kennewick Police Department is working with the Kennewick School District to keep students and teachers safe.

Police will e-mail school administrators if there's anything suspicious going on near the school. The administrators will then tell students or teachers to keep an eye out around campus.

The School Alert program has been keeping children safe for a few years now. Lorraine Cooper, Director of Communications and Public Relations for the Kennewick School District, says, "It's mainly just the Kennewick Police Department's way of alerting administrators when there's something going on in the neighborhood for added security and safety of staff and students."

Cooper says one example of when this has been used is when there was a car with a suspicious person in it driving near a school. The-mail went out to administrators and students knew to avoid the car.

