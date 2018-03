KENNEWICK, Wash.-- A Pasco man pretends to be a police officer, and real officers take him to jail.

Richland police say 24-year-old Daniel Corliss was in a fight at Club Paradise when he started flashing a fake police badge and pepper spraying people at the club. Police say Corliss was arrested for disorderly conduct, then started threatening to shoot officers.

He now faces a felony charge of harassment, and misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and impersonating a police officer.