Confusion Over Dancing Permit Sparks Strip Club Debate

YAKIMA, Wash-- An application for dancing sparked confusion amongst the public, city council and a sports bar owner, which elicited some emotional responses.

When Charles Egley applied for a license that would allow dancing in his bar there were only two boxes to check. Adult entertainment or exotic dancing.

He checked the boxes, but said his intentions are more innocent. Just adding some elevated stages where people can dance when there's live music.

Egley compared it to the TV show American Bandstand. He said that the women would be wearing something like shorts and halter tops.

"When I went to the city I filled the papers out, it was just a lack of communication. I know its on both parts...the city and my part both," said Egley.

This confusion has sparked debate over a need to keep strip clubs out of Sunnyside or at least make it very difficult to open one.

City council members are tabling any decisions until they can get a feel for the community's stance, while learning more about laws regulating adult entertainment.

Most at tonight's meeting clearly oppose strip clubs. However, the city cannot legal ban them, just regulate them.