Yakima School District Increasing Food Budget by $100K

YAKIMA, Wash. -- In order to keep up with rising food prices, the Yakima School District is planning to spend around $100,000 more than it did last year for school lunches.

That is roughly a 10 percent increase. The district will not raise lunch prices and even if they did, the increase might not help that much. During the last school year, only 22 percent of students paid full price for lunches. The rest took part in the "free or reduced lunch program".

Margaret Turner, the district's Director of Food and Nutritional Services, says their main goal is to offer students healthy and nutritious options for lunch.

According to the School Nutrition Association, it will cost an additional $1.5 billion dollars to serve school lunches this year nationwide.