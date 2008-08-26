Beltre's 11th Inning Homer Leads Mariners Over Twins 4-2 Posted: Tuesday, August 26, 2008 11:06 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2008 11:06 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - Adrian Beltre homered in the bottom of the 11th

inning last night, and the Seattle Mariners beat Minnesota 4-2 in

Seattle. It was Seattle's second game-ending home run of the month

and season, and the sixth walkoff homer of Beltre's career.

With one out in the 11th, Jesse Crain (5-4) walked Raul Ibanez

on a full count. Then Beltre drilled a low, first-pitch fastball

over the left-field fence to give Seattle the win. After he rounded

the bases, Beltre was swarmed by teammates at home plate.

Joe Nathan blew his fourth save in 38 chances in the ninth, when

Beltre scored after a leadoff double.

R.A. Dickey pitched a perfect top of the 11th for Seattle, which

won for just the third time in 11 games.

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

