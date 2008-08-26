Willingham Begins Make-or-Break Season At Washington With Roster Full Of Youngsters

SEATTLE (AP) - Tyrone Willingham will begin the season that
could likely determine his future at Washington with perhaps the
youngest team he's ever put out on the field.
Willingham plans to start 10 sophomores or freshman - including
a pair of true freshmen - Saturday night in Oregon against the No.
21 Ducks.
The list includes sophomore quarterback Jake Locker, who was the
Pac-10 freshman of the year, and three other sophomores who saw
significant playing time a year ago when Washington went 4-9.
Unless the Huskies put together a season that smashes
expectations of another finish in the bottom third of the Pac-10,
Willingham could be finished at Washington. Only 11-25 in his first
three seasons with the Huskies, the unsaid ultimatum for Willingham
in 2008 is get back to a bowl game or look for a new gig.
