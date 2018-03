Wash. Primary Results Show Republican Rossi Edging Up On Gov. Gregoire Posted: Tuesday, August 26, 2008 11:34 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2008 11:34 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - With more than 90 percent of the vote

counted today, Democratic Gov. Chris Gregoire and Republican

opponent, Dino Rossi, are a mere 2 percentage points apart.

Gregoire, with 48.4 percent, leads Rossi, with 46.3 percent.

Gregoire beat Rossi in 2004 by 133 votes. The primary results

indicate another close contest come November.



