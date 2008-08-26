Voter Registration Wednesday from 10am to 7pm

The general election is only a few months away and if you haven't registered to vote yet, KNDO and KNDU-TV wants to help you out.

With help from the League of Women Voters, we will be setting up registration booths at two locations Wednesday, August 27th from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

In Richland, KNDU will be at the Albertsons on Gage and Lee Boulevard.

In Yakima, KNDO will be at Wray's Thirftway on 3rd and Nob Hill Boulevard.

To register to vote in the state of Washington, you must be: