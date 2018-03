Roof Kicked Off WSU Team Posted: Tuesday, August 26, 2008 5:39 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2008 5:39 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Washington State's football team took a

hit today when the school dismissed defensive tackle Andy Roof.

The 22-year-old Roof was allegedly involved in a fight at a

party on Pullman's College Hill last April.

Roof had been expected to be a key performer this season, after

being kicked out of WSU last year for alcohol offenses.



(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)