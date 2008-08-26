McCain Says Obama's Views Invite Trouble Abroad

PHOENIX (AP) - John McCain says Barack Obama's opposition to the Iraq war and preference for collective diplomacy over U.S. leadership would create more trouble and aggression in the world.

McCain spoke today before the American Legion convention in Phoenix.

He said the next president "must bring to office a clear-eyed view of our nation's role in the world as the defender of the oppressed and a force for peace."

McCain argued that Obama is reluctant to lead America to exert itself in world affairs. Said McCain: "In the end, confusion about such questions only invites more trouble, violence and aggression."

McCain has sought to keep foreign affairs prominent in the campaign debate, because most polls give him an edge over Obama when voters are asked who is more qualified to be commander in chief.

Obama addresses the American Legion tomorrow.

