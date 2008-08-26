Yakima County Offering Land For Proposed Aquatic Center

YAKIMA, Wash- Yakima County has offered to donate land for a proposed aquatic center to be built on. This could take three million off the estimated price tag.

People shared their concerns with city council and Mayor Edler in a public forum Tuesday morning. Most people spoke for the aquatic center, but also raised concerns about funding.

City council said one way to pay for the $34 million project would be to increase the sales tax from 8.2% to 8.3%.

"The reality of it is that the pools Yakima has are aging. They're taking a great deal of money to just keep them open every year," said Kathy Coffey, Yakima City Council.

Approval from the tax payers of Yakima, Selah and Union Gap is necessary for the project to go forward. Another possible location for the aquatic center is the old Boise Cascade Mill site in Yakima.

City council still has a lot more to consider before even putting the aquatic center to vote. They're still in the early planning stages.