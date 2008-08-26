Two Tri-City Law Enforcement Agencies Take Bronze and Gold At Police and Fire Olympics

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Many people may be familiar with Phelps, and Liukin bringing home the gold from Beijing, but last week many law enforcement agencies were also competing.

The 2008 Police and Fire Olympics for the Western States were in Boise, Idaho. Representing the Benton County Sheriff's Office in bench press was Sergeant Dan McCary.

"I think about six to eight months I prepared for it, it was a lot of fun to represent Eastern Washington," said Sergeant Dan McCary with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

McCary took the bronze in the Master's A division.

"My best lift was 419, 419 pounds," said McCary

McCary was not alone. Taking the gold in the Master's B division was Captain Randy Barnes from the Richland Police Department. Lifting 385 pounds, Barnes says he did it mostly to set a good fitness example for his son.

"It's great to have a goal that challenges you to keep consistent with your exercise routine," said Captain Randy Barnes with the Richland Police Department.

Barnes says he's been lifting for years but got a little nervous on competition day.

"With an audience and judges, and special commands, and sequences, and rules," said Barnes.

Both of them say they're glad to represent the Tri-Cities. Always looking back at Beijing for inspiration.

"Watching the Olympics all week long, yea, it motivated me a little bit," said McCary.

"It was ironic that they were at the same time, but yes it's definitely motivating, it's inspiring," said Barnes.