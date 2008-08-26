WASL Scores Released for the Class of 2008

New information about WASL scores, the latest report was released Tuesday. More than 80 percent of high school seniors in Washington have already passed the test.



Scores have increased in all catergories and the biggest jump was in writing. The WASL assesses where schools are achieveing and where they need additional help. It's also part of the federal "No Child Left Behind Program."



More students from the class of 2009 passed the reading, writing and math sections of the WASL compared to the 2008 class.



That class was the first to be required to pass the WASL in order to graduate high school. This year an online tool has been developed to help teachers focus on subjects where their students might need extra help.



"What it does, you know, it's a standard measurement we all have to live up to, but in terms of improving instruction it doesn't do that directly," said Mike Kirby, Richland Assitant Superintendent.



For students who don't pass the math portion of the WASL, they have the option of taking two math courses after 10th grade.



SAT scores are also in for class of 2009. Their scores are higher than the national average in all sections of the test.



