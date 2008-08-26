Pasco School District Warns Drivers to Lookout for School Buses

PASCO, Wash.-- The School District wants to remind drivers to be on the lookout for school buses starting Wednesday, August 27th.

Last year Pasco buses were hit six or seven times on the road, and two of them were hit and run accidents.

Staff at the School District say most kids don't look for traffic like adults do when they're crossing the street, so it's important for drivers to pay attention to the road and not be on their cell phones.

"So if you see a yellow bus, be aware a kid could be running for the bus, or leaving the bus, not paying as close attention as they should be," said Jana Peterson, Transportation Supervisor for the Pasco School District.

The School District also says some of their school bus routes have been changed, because of high gas prices.

So expect to see larger groups of students waiting for their buses. In past years there have been crashes with minor injuries, mostly for the people running into the bus.