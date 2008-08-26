Kennewick Fire Department Open House Brings Smiles to Children

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Families got a chance to meet the fire department and talk about fire safety at Kennewick's first ever open house.

Kids dressed up in fire equipment and sprayed hoses, climbed fire ladders and sat in fire engines.

Food and face painting was also offered at the event.

As much as the open house was about children having fun, it was also about learning the importance of fire safety. Fire chiefs say it is important children are familiar with fire safety because of the high number of house and wild fires.